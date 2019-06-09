New Castle police: Two people grazed by bullets during argument

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police were called to a home in New Castle on Saturday for reports of shots being fired.

The incident happened at the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue around 4:52 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old pulled a firearm on a 18-year-old during an argument and shot at him.

New Castle police said the 18-year-old was grazed in the leg as he ran to a vehicle that was waiting for him. They said the driver in that vehicle was grazed in the rib cage area.

The report said police found five .45 caliber casings, a .45 caliber slug and a semi-automatic handgun in the area.

The 17-year-old was charged with criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail on a $150,000 bond, police said.