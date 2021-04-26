New Castle police to host first ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The first Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for April 28

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is starting something new to connect with the community.

The first Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for April 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Confluence in downtown New Castle.

Department officials are hoping the event will help to build trust and a relationship with the local community — “one coffee cup at a time.”

Department officials said meeting for coffee opens the door for interactions outside the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and the community together.

This will be the first of many Coffee with a Cop events. The location will change each time.