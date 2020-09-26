New Castle Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – New Castle City Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old autistic and epileptic girl.
According to police, she left UPMC Hospital Saturday afternoon and police have been unable to locate her.
They describe her as being a white female, 5’6 and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and was wearing a hospital gown and no shoes.
NCPD had reports of the girl being in the area of Mercer Street sometime around 7 p.m.
Anyone who spots the missing girl should contact NCPD at 724-656-9300 or calling 911.
More stories from WKBN.com: