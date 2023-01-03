NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — New Castle Police are searching for a missing girl that reports say ran away.

Alley Parks, 16, went missing from Beaver Street in Wampum Borough; She was last seen on a personal security camera Jan. 2 at 5:15 p.m.

Parks is 5 feet, 4 inches, approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants and may possibly be wearing black Croc-style shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on Parks, contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.