New Castle police say missing 16-year-old girl victim of kidnapping

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Haylee Hobbs was taken against her will about 11:20 p.m on November 14 from an address in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Charges of kidnapping and other offenses have been filed against her ex-boyfriend 18-year-old Carlos Jones.

Hobbs was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue and purple boxers.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle police at 724-656-9300. Tips can also be left on the tip line at newcastlepd.com.