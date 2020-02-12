New Castle police say man stabbed girlfriend, then himself

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing criminal charges after a stabbing in New Castle on Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police were called to 1030 E. Washington St., where they found a man covered in blood.

The man, Michael McNair, had injuries to his neck and chest and reported that his girlfriend, Aver Taylor, had multiple stab wounds.

Police said McNair admitted to stabbing Taylor after an argument. He said he stabbed her and then himself, according to a police report.

Police said both Taylor and McNair were taken to the hospital.

Police reported that Taylor had been stabbed in the neck, chest and back.

McNair faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.