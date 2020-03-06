New Castle police say man punched officer who stopped him from flushing drugs

While officers were searching the man, they said he pulled a large baggie of drugs from his underwear and tried to flush it down a toilet

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle arrested two men on drug charges a little after midnight Wednesday, including one who they say punched an officer.

An officer pulled over the car Jeffrey McKinney and Julius Williams were riding in around 12:30 a.m. on Park Avenue.

Police said they found suspected crack cocaine, other drugs and a digital scale in the car, so both McKinney and Williams were arrested.

While officers were searching Williams, they said he pulled a large baggie of drugs from his underwear and tried to flush it down a toilet at the police station.

They were able to stop him, but Williams then punched one of the officers in the face, police said.

Officers Tased him, which brought him to the ground.

Police said McKinney was also hiding a baggie of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear.

In all, officers said they found nearly 49 grams of heroin, almost 14 grams of crack cocaine and over $2,500 in cash.

Williams faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simple assault, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McKinney faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.