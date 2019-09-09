New Castle police: Man on motorcycle leads police on 36-minute chase

Robinson faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding, drug possession and resisting arrest

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man with a warrant was taken into custody after New Castle police say he led them on a 36-minute chase.

New Castle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Shady Lane on Saturday.

According to the report, there was a warrant for the arrest of Brooks Robinson, who was at the home. When they arrived, police said the man Robinson fled on his motorcycle.

Officers found Robinson traveling eastbound on State Route 488 in Butler County. He then led police on a pursuit back into Lawrence County through multiple townships, the report says.

Police said they later caught Robinson during a foot chase and he was taken into custody.

Robinson faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding, drug possession and resisting arrest.