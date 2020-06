Amari Wise, 19, was reported missing by his family Friday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle are looking for a teen that was reported missing last week.

Police say he is 6’1, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle and white or beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle police at (724) 656-3588. You can also leave a tip on the department’s website.