If you have any information, please contact New Castle police at 724-656-9300

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is looking for a man with criminal homicide charges.

His name is Juan Aviles Suarez.

He is wanted for an incident last week in the Oak Leaf Gardens Housing Complex that left a man dead, police report.

If you have any information, please contact New Castle police at 724-656-9300.