NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” following a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had hit a metal utility pole and was on fire. Officers also saw that 42-year-old Lance Louis was lying on the ground, and a female passenger sitting on the ground with compound fractures to her leg.

Crews took Louis to UMPC Jameson, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re classifying his death as suspicious at this time based on evidence gathered and injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday evening to determine the exact cause of death.

This case is being investigated by the New Castle Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the New Castle Police Department, or tips can be left at www.newcastlepd.com.