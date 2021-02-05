New Castle police investigate CVS Pharmacy robbery

Police say a man walked into the store with a gun at about 9 a.m. Friday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery at the CVS store on Washington Street.

Police say a man walked into the store with a gun at about 9 a.m. Friday and demanded narcotics from the pharmacy and then ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5′ 5″ tall with a thin build. Police say he could also have an eye injury because he wore gauze over his left eye, either to help hide his identity or due to an injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 724-656-3588.