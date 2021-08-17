New Castle police help track Ellwood City man suspected in Pittsburgh carjacking

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police helped track down an Ellwood City man accused in a Pittsburgh carjacking. He is also wanted for crimes in Lawrence County.

Andrew Mercado, 34, of Ellwood City, was arrested in Beaver County, but officers were able to identify him to police after he was accused of carjacking an 81-year-old woman in Pittsburgh.

The incident happened outside of a Dollar General store where Mercado is accused of pulling the woman out our her car and taking off.

New Castle officers were able to identify the suspect and gave Beaver County officials the heads up that he may be in their area.

Mercado was arrested outside of a Walmart in Chippewa with a cart full of stolen items, according to police.

He is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a bench warrant for aggravated assault filed by New Castle Police. Charges of robbery of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and assault are expected to be filed in the carjacking case, police say.