New Castle police expected to release more information in murder case

Connor Henry and his father, Todd, are facing charges related to Amari Wise's death

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle are expected to provide more information on their investigation into the murder of Amari Wise.

A press conference is planned at 2 p.m. today. WKBN will be streaming that press conference live on WKBN.com.

The 19-year-old’s body was found Monday morning, and two suspects are facing charges related to the death.

Just hours before Wise’s body was found, 47-year-old Todd Henry turned himself in.

His 20-year-old son, Connor Henry, was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday night. He’s awaiting a hearing to bring him back to Pennsylvania.

Both are being charged in connection to Wise’s murder.

In a criminal complaint, police said Connor is accused of shooting Wise, then hiding the gun. Connor is facing charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Todd is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide after the fact, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.