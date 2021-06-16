New Castle police asking for information on robbery suspect’s identity

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police released photos of this man, who they say robbed Market 24 Service on E. Washington Street on Wednesday.

Police say the man entered the store around 2:25 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register. He the left with the cash toward Raymond Street.

He is described as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts with white sides, grey shoes with white soles and a white mask.

Those with information on his identity are asked to contact the NCPD Criminal Investigative Division at 724-656-3589, or tips can be at www.newcastlepd.com.