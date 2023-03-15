NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in the city of New Castle on Tuesday.

Police were sent to the 400 block of Spruce Street on Tuesday. There, officers found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to a post on the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page.

Detectives identified the suspect as Lierre Armstrong, 33, of New Castle. Police arrested him on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Shenango Township. Police said they were able to track Armstrong to a motel in the township, where they saw him leaving in a vehicle.

Armstrong faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and persons not to possess firearms.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following the shooting.