New Castle police arrest suspect in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery

Jordan Perretti is being charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.

Jordan Perretti is being charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver.

He was arrested after a felony traffic stop on Feb. 11. During a search of his car, police said they found numerous bags containing Xanax of different milligrams and a 9 mm handgun.

The robbery happened on Feb. 5 at the CVS on E. Washington Street.

Police said Perretti walked into the store with a handgun while wearing a mask and gauze over his eye and demanded narcotics. He was able to get away with different milligrams of Xanax.