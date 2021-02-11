New Castle police arrest suspect in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery

Local News

Jordan Perretti is being charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jordan Perretti, robbed New Castle CVS

Credit: New Castle Police Department Facebook page

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.

Jordan Perretti is being charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver.

He was arrested after a felony traffic stop on Feb. 11. During a search of his car, police said they found numerous bags containing Xanax of different milligrams and a 9 mm handgun.

The robbery happened on Feb. 5 at the CVS on E. Washington Street.

Police said Perretti walked into the store with a handgun while wearing a mask and gauze over his eye and demanded narcotics. He was able to get away with different milligrams of Xanax.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com