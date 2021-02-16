New Castle police arrest homicide suspect, also suspected of robbery

Police say the tied Jordan Perretti to the murder of Jason Miles on February 6

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police arrested a suspect in the murder of a 39-year-old man, who had been shot several times.

The shooting happened February 6 in an alleyway off Marshall Avenue. Jason Miles had been shot several times.

Police arrested Jordan Perretti on charges in connection with the homicide.

Police said evidence showed that Perretti met the victim near Marshall Avenue and confronted him, shooting him several times. He was identified after a review of surveillance cameras and interviews of witnesses, according to police.

Police said they also tied Peretti to a robbery at CVS the day before the murder.

He’s charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.