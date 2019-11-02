New Castle police arrest 4 in Halloween drug bust

Police found fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, thousands of dollars in cash and drug tools

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Four people were arrested during a drug raid in New Castle Thursday.

Members of the New Castle Police Department’s Narcotics and Street Crimes Division raided a home at 838 Lutton St.

Police found over 15 grams of fentanyl, over six grams of crystal meth, over 10 grams of heroin, digital scales, cell phones and $3,000 in cash.

Carlissa Jones, 20, of New Castle, is facing several charges, including drug possession with the intent to deliver.

Darius Lee, 26, Ernest Chapman, 36, and a 17-year-old boy — all from Detroit — are also facing charges.