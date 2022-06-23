PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Police Department was commended after a Western Pennsylvania resident was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for producing and attempting to produce material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a press release, Rebecca Owens, 25, was sentenced to 270 months of imprisonment followed by 20 years of supervised release on her conviction.

United States District Judge Robert J. Colville handed down the sentence in the case.

According to court documents, Owens discussed sexually abusing a minor with another person through the social media app Skout/MeetMe. She also offered children known to her to be sexually abused. During the conversation, Owens sent sexually explicit images of one minor, prosecutors said.

The crimes happened in May and July 2019.

Judge Colville said Owens’s criminal conduct was “exceptionally troubling.”

Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan prosecuted this case.

United States Attorney Chung commended the FBI, FBI Pittsburgh Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, including the Allegheny County Police Department and the New Castle Police Department.

This case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, which works to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who sexually exploit children. For more information, visit their website.

First News is working to learn more information on how New Castle PD was involved in this case.