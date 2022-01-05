NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is hiring, and unlike many law enforcement positions, you don’t need to have attended a police academy to apply.

Applications are being accepted for the position of police officer. Applications can be picked up at the New Castle Police Department, located at 303 East North Street, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also available online at newcastlepd.com.

Police academy training is not needed. If an applicant is offered employment, they will be put through the Police Academy.

You have to be at least 21 years old to apply and a graduate of an accredited high school or have an equivalent education acceptable to the board.

You have to be medically fit, have good moral character and have a Pennsylvania driver’s license. Foreign-born applicants must show steps that are being taken to become a naturalized citizen.

Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 4. Physical tests will be given at 10 a.m. Sat., Feb. 12 at the New Castle Police Department.

Applications should be submitted to the New Castle Police Department, 303 East North St., New Castle, Pa. 1610.

A $35 application fee must be included with the application in the form of a check or money order. Cash will not be accepted.