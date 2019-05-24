New Castle officers do double duty to rescue ducklings

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two off-duty New Castle officers and a passerby went beyond the call of duty to rescue baby ducklings from a storm drain in the city.

Officers James Heaney and Aaron Womer were flagged down last week and were led to seven baby ducklings trapped in the storm drain on Croton Avenue.

Courtesy: New Castle Police Dept.

The officers were working to remove the storm grate when Dan Kovacic, of Pittsburgh, drove by and stopped to help. He was able to help remove the grate and provided a net to rescue the ducklings.

Other New Castle police officers came to help, too.

Everyone was able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their family. The ducks were returned to the waterway.