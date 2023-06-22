NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is facing multiple charges as a result of a drug bust at an apartment in Lawrence County on Wednesday.

New Castle Police Department announced that members of the New Castle Narcotics Unit and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force Special Investigative Unit executed a sealed search warrant Wednesday inside a residence in the 1100 block of Parkwood Court.

Inside the residence, investigators found drugs, cash, a handgun, a cell phone and a digital scale. There were four adults and a 10-month-old baby present at the time of the investigation.

Some of the narcotics were found in a baby crib and diaper box, according to a New Castle Police social media post. Children and Youth Services was contacted.

One of the adults, Vincent Hill, 23, of Youngstown, admitted that the narcotics found in the home were his, according to the post. Hill is facing charges of a felon not to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Additional charges may be pending.