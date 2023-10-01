PERRY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Perry Township that left one person dead and another severely injured.

On Saturday around 3:15 a.m. troopers were notified of a pickup truck partially over a hillside along River Road near Butler Avenue, according to PSP.

The report said emergency responders found Julie Wegmiller, 39, of Corry, Pa. dead inside the truck with a gunshot wound. A man was found outside the truck, further over the embankment, also with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to UPMC Cranberry Hospital, but then flown to another an area hospital for further treatment. He remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP New Castle at (724) 598-2211.