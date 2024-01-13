NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle City Police Department welcomed their new man in charge.

Lt. David Cumo was sworn in Thursday night as the next Chief of Police, effective Monday, Jan. 15. He was sworn in by District Justice Mellisa Amodie with his family, NCPD officers, and many friends in attendance.

Lt. Cumo has a long history with the NCPD. He began his career with the force in 1998 as a patrolman. He was promoted to the rank of detective/sergeant and in 2013 was promoted to the rank of lieutenant where he was the supervisor of the department’s patrol division. Over the last several years he has been the operations lieutenant, according to a Facebook post.

Throughout his career, Lt. Cumo has received numerous certifications, awards and commendations for his work serving the New Castle community.

News of Cumo’s promotion was made public in late November when the department announced the pending retirement of longtime New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem, whose resignation becomes effected on Monday.

Salem said, “I have full faith in incoming Chief Cumo’s capacity to navigate through the many challenges he will face with resilience, compassion, and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

Lt. Cumo has been working closely with Chief Salem over the past two months.