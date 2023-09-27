NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man learned his sentence Wednesday for his conviction on federal drug and gun charges.

Ricardo Reeves was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison as well as four years of probation.

Reeves pleaded guilty in April to charges of possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin, as well as quantities of cocaine and cocaine base. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Federal Bureau

of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the conviction.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing gun violence through a joint law enforcement effort.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.