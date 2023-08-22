NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A lawmaker in Pennsylvania says those who threatened schools should face felony charges.

Rep. Marla Brown, R-Lawrence, announced Tuesday that she has introduced House Bill 1229 which would create felony criminal penalties for falsely reporting emergency threats directed toward any educational facility.

Brown noted the threat called in at New Castle High School this year and other schools in the region where a person made a series of false reports to law enforcement of active school shootings.

“Our law enforcement officers responded swiftly and overwhelmingly to these incidents to ensure the safety of our students,” Brown said. “Making false reports with such wide-ranging impact should be treated as a felony.”

Brown said the crime should rise to the felony level due to the number of victims impacted, the cost of searching schools and the disruption of the school day.

House Bill 1229 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.