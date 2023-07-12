NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — An annual motorcycle ride is set to take place Saturday afternoon to commemorate Marine Corps veterans.

The Vahalla Ride is an annual memorial event organized by the Leathernecks Nation Motorcycle Club, a brotherhood of Marine Corps veterans who share a passion for riding. The club members will gather on Saturday afternoon for this solemn occasion to honor and remember them.

The event will be supporting an all-Marine Corps Veterans ride that will be navigating through the City of New Castle. Close to 400 motorcycles will be ridden by Marine Corps active duty members and veterans.

The procession will depart Shenango High School between 2-2:15 p.m. and take East Washington Street into downtown New Castle. The riders will turn right onto Mill Street and travel north up Highland Avenue to Mercer Road and turn left onto Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township. The riders will then travel Mitchell Road to 376 back to Mercer County.

Community members are encouraged to come out and support the cause.

Participants include Pizza Joe’s, The Human Services Center, Shenango High School, the New Castle Police Department, Neshannock Township Police Department, the Shenango Township Police Department, the Union Township Police Department, the New Castle Fire Department, and the Shenango Township Police Department Mercer County.

Pizza Joe’s and Human Services will be providing lunch at a stop at Shenango High School which will take place at approximately 1:30 pm on that day.

The ride’s name, Vahalla, draws inspiration from Norse mythology, signifying a warrior’s paradise where heroes dwell in eternal glory. Just like the legends of old, the Vahalla Ride serves as a symbolic journey that keeps the spirits of their fallen brothers alive through the rumble of motorcycle engines, according to the press release.