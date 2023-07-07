NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man is in the Lawrence County Jail facing numerous charges as a result of a sealed search warrant.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s HIDTA Task Force executed a sealed search warrant at the 600 block of Arlington Avenue on Thursday.

The target of the search warrant, Zachary Glaude, was found and detained on scene, according to Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

Further investigation of the residence revealed the following, according to LCDA: 39.6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 68.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 38.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 13.4 grams of suspected marijuana. Four digital scales, $1,106.00 in U.S. currency, numerous assorted prescription tablets and a cellular phone were also located.

Glaude, 29, is facing charges of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (7 counts), possession of a controlled substance (7 counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glaude’s preliminary hearing is set for July 13. He is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond.