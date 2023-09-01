NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man wanted on an attempted homicide warrant was arrested Thursday in connection to a July 25 shooting incident.

On Thursday, the New Castle Police Department conducted a raid for a man wanted on an attempted homicide warrant. Joseph Larry, 34, was wanted in connection to a July 25 incident where he is accused of shooting over 20 rounds into a house and car on Mable Street in the City of New Castle, according to the New Castle Police Department.

New Castle City Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Lawrence County CIRT team and the Lawrence County SIU Team where they located Larry at a residence in the 500 block of East Winter Avenue and arrested him.

A subsequent search of the residence was conducted, and a total of four handguns, suspected narcotics and cash were located inside the residence and seized. One firearm was reported stolen, according to NCPD.

Larry faces a list of charges, including: aggravated assault with attempts to cause severe bodily injury with extreme indifference; recklessly endangering another person; discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; prohibited possession of a firearm; and criminal attempt, criminal homicide.

Larry is currently in the Lawrence County jail on $200,000 bond. He is set to return to court for a formal arraignment on Sept. 6, followed by a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.

New Castle Police say the investigation into the firearms is continuing and additional charges are pending.