PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle man entered guilty pleas to several charges in federal court Tuesday.

Maurice Collier, 33, entered his pleas in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania before Senior U.S. Judge David Stewart Cercone to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Nov. 4, 2020, search warrant served at a North Mercer Street home in New Castle. Reports said drugs, a stolen handgun, a Cadillac and $5,000 cash were seized by investigators.

Collier was indicted in April 2021 by a federal grand jury. Sentencing is set for April 24.