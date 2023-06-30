NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A family is grieving after an 18-month baby girl suddenly passed away. The family’s attorney said the baby was shaken.

The family says Iris Rita Amber Alfera was described as “a pure and beautiful gift from God.”

“From the moment of her birth, Iris’ smile radiated with the brilliance of a thousand sunsets, and her eyes sparkled with the wonder of a million stars,” one family member wrote in a Facebook post.

Iris was taken to the emergency room at UPMC Jameson late Sunday afternoon. From there, she was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Family members say she suffered from a brain bleed and was unresponsive. The family’s attorney, Adrienne Langer, says Iris was in the care of a relative at the time and that the extent of the relative’s involvement in her injuries has not yet been determined.

As days went on, family members continuously asked the community for prayers as Iris was treated and on Monday night, Iris was baptized.

The hashtag #justiceforbabygirlIris has been used to bring awareness to Iris’ tragic situation and the issue of child abuse.

“The family wants her passing to be understood as a tragedy. They are looking for prayers and support and cooperating with the local police department to help further their investigation. They have expressed profound gratitude to UPMC for their efforts and Jameson Hospital as well,” Langer said.

New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem says the investigation is ongoing and they are awaiting medical records. No charges have been filed at this time.