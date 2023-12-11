NEW CASTLE Pa. (WKBN) – A big announcement is coming for the City of New Castle, Pa.

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development DCED) will announce Tuesday the approval of the city’s exit from Act 47, officially ending its status as a financially distressed municipality after nearly 16 years.

Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello with the DCED, will join New Castle City Administrator Chris Frye and Gordon Mann, the Act 47 Coordinator for the announcement.

According to a press release, the Shapiro Administration is focused on spurring the economy by strengthening Pennsylvania’s communities, and the announcement is another important step forward in that plan.

New Castle, designated as distressed on January 5, 2007, will be the 28th Pennsylvania municipality to recover from distressed status.

The Borough of Greenville in Mercer County recovered from financial distress last month after 21 years.

Also in Mercer County, the City of Farrell was assisted by Act 47 for over three decades beginning in November 1987 through December 2, 2019.