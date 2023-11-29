NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A local caretaker is facing charges after reports said that her failure to provide a resident’s medications led to a fatal seizure for the patient in 2021.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against Kelly Gonzales, 48, who was the administrator at ARC of Lawrence County, a personal care home in New Castle, where she failed to renew a prescription for the patient’s anti-seizure medication.

Henry said that Gonzales then altered medical records to indicate that a healthcare provider discontinued the medication, which was not true.

Gonzales was charged Tuesday with felony counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records, and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the complaint, the now-deceased resident was diagnosed with a seizure disorder and was prescribed anti-seizure medication to control his seizures. Reports said that he died at the care home on December 2, 2021, after not receiving his medication for over 10 days. Upon autopsy, it was discovered that the seizure disorder caused his death and that the levels of anti-seizure medication in his system were well below therapeutic levels.

Henry stated that Gonzales was responsible for the administration and management of the home, including the health, safety, and well-being of the residents. This included ensuring the residents’ paperwork was complete, that they attended all medical appointments, and received their prescribed medication in a timely manner.

Henry released the following statement:

“The resident relied on this defendant’s care and professionalism — his life depended on it — and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences. My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk.” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle A. Henry

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher R. Sherwood.