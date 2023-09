NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle company got over $500,000 dollars to help it reach a big energy goal.

The money is helping Berner Air Curtains install solar power. It started that project in June and could be collecting the sun’s power by the end of the year.

Berner is hoping to reach a net-zero energy goal.

The money came from the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Rural Energy for America program.