NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A homicide suspect was found in Miami and transported to the Mercer County Jail over the weekend.

Leighton Weaver, 20, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms possession without license and recklessly endangering another person.

Weaver is accused in the April 19 shooting death of Lance Louis on the 1000 block of Adams Street in New Castle.

Louis was found by witnesses after his car crashed into a pole. Louis had gunshot wounds in his back and was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel were unable to revive him, according to reports.

Multiple witnesses reported Weaver as the shooter, according to the report.

Police arrested Weaver in Miami on May 10. He arrived at the Mercer County Jail on Saturday. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing next Wednesday, July 5.