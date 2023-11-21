NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A major retirement and a major promotion within the New Castle Police Department has been announced by the city.

Police Chief Robert Salem has announced his retirement after nearly three decades of service, effective January 15, 2024; and, soon to take the helm of the department will be Lieutenant David Cumo who was selected as the next chief of police for the City of New Castle.

According to City Administrator Chris Frye, Chief Salem gave the city several months’ notice that he would be retiring in January. He did so to allow the city to find his replacement well in advance of his last day, so he could help the new chief transition into the position. The city conducted internal interviews for the position.

Frye said that Lt. Cumo will work closely with Chief Salem over the next two months and will not be sworn in as police chief until after Salem’s last day in January.

Chief Salem joined the New Castle Police Department (NCPD) in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become chief in 2012. During his tenure, he has led the department through numerous challenges and improvements, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

In a press release, Chief Salem said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of New Castle as their police chief for the past 11 years. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the NCPD will continue to provide exceptional service to our community under the leadership of Chief Cumo.”

Chief Salem said that Lieutenant Cumo has been with the NCPD since 1998 and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position; he is “confident that Lieutenant Cumo will continue to drive the success of the NCPD with his vision and determination.”

Chief Salem also expressed his gratitude to the officers and command staff of the NCPD for their unwavering dedication and service.

The release further states that Chief Salem’s retirement marks the end of an era for the NCPD, but his legacy of leadership, innovation and dedication will continue to shape the department for years to come.