NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two men and four juveniles are facing charges after a raid revealed weapons and drugs in a New Castle apartment.

According to a post from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s HIDTA Drug Task Force, under the lead of one of its case agents from the Union Township Police Department, executed a sealed search warrant Wednesday at an apartment building on the 1700 block of East Washington Street.

The Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team was utilized to make the entry into the apartment. Upon entry, the target of the investigation, Jeremiah Aly, along with Trayshawn Johnson-Myers and four juveniles were located inside the building. They all fled from the second floor to a third-floor apartment inside the building, which was unoccupied, and hid inside a bathroom, according to the post.

Assorted money and clear plastic baggies containing suspected narcotics littered the floor inside the third-floor apartment. Detectives conducted a search of the second-floor apartment and a total of 194 grams of suspected fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle, a GSG-16 .22 caliber rifle, a Taurus GX4 9mm handgun and assorted drug paraphernalia were located inside, according to reports.

A subsequent search warrant was executed in the unoccupied third-floor apartment and an additional $2,080.00 and 45 grams of suspected fentanyl were found.

Aly, Johnson-Meyers and the four juveniles are being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Aly, 21, is currently in Lawrence County Jail, where he was unable to post bail, which was set at $150,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 10. Aly is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent; intentional possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.