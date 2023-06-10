NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Police released new information on the weekend shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in New Castle Saturday.

Three total juveniles were shot Saturday. According to the Communications Director Amie Downs at the Allegheny County Coroner’s office, 15-year-old Damien Jackson died at the hospital just past 3:30 a.m. from the shooting.

The two other victims, ages 13 and 14, are both in stable condition at Pittsburgh area hospitals, according to New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem.

Downs says the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. at Bollinger Playground on New Castle’s West Side.

Chief Salem says the graduation party started Friday night and carried on past 1 a.m. when the three teenagers were shot.

New Castle PD are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 724-656-3586. You can also send in a tip online.

Police are not discussing suspects with First News currently.