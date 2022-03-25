PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Two New Castle men this week appeared in federal court on separate drug charges.

Christopher Shaner, 26, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Judge Marilyn J. Horan in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to three years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. He pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to the charge.

Also Wednesday, Dondi Searcy Jr., 37, pleaded guilty before Judge Horan to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is set for sentencing July 26.

Searcy was originally indicted Sept. 24, 2020. He is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to obtain cocaine from Mexico via sources in California to be shipped to and distributed in the New Castle area.

He faces a sentence of no less than 10 years in prison.

Shaner pleaded guilty to receiving marijuana from sources in California that came from Mexico. He would then distribute that marijuana through the New Castle area.

Shaner was originally charged Nov. 15 through a bill of information.