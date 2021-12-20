NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Mayor Chris Frye has his sights set on a statewide office. He’s running for lieutenant governor.

Frye has filed the required paperwork to get in the May primary.

He’s in his third year as mayor.

Frye has also worked for a local non-profit and helped juveniles and adults on probation from the courts. He believes those experiences can only help him.

“I know a lot of my skill sets, in looking at the lieutenant governor’s position, a lot of my resume does meet the criteria [that] the governor’s position entails,” he said.

Frye admits running for statewide office won’t be easy. Four other Republicans have already said they’re in the race too.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s incumbent lieutenant governor, is giving up his seat to run for U.S. Senate.