PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man from New Castle has been sentenced to over five years in prison for committing drug and firearm crimes.

According to a press release, Jgenus Steele, 23, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for committing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine trafficking and firearm crimes.

On Thursday, Steele was sentenced by United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. Judge Colville ordered Steele to serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.

According to the press release, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force purchased 12.44 g. of crack directly from Steele in December 2019 in New Castle. The Task Force thereafter served a search warrant at Steele’s apartment in New Castle in February 2020. A mixture containing 2.68 g. of fentanyl and heroin was located inside the apartment along with, among other things, five loaded pistols and $1,255 in drug trafficking proceeds.

The announcement was made by acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti on Thursday. Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the FBI conducted the investigation in this case.