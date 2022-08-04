PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.

Dondi Searcy, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison and five years probation.

According to prosecutors, Searcy was part of a “large-scale cocaine distribution” based out of the New Castle area. They say he and his conspirators arranged for cocaine to be transported, primarily through the mail, from California to the New Castle area where it was sold.

Searcy pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was originally indicted Sept. 24, 2020.