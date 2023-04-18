NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Ricardo Reeves, 44, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin, as well as quantities of cocaine and cocaine base, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The plea was announced on Tuesday by acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Reeves entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab, who scheduled sentencing to occur at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Federal Bureau

of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the conviction.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing gun violence through a joint law enforcement effort.