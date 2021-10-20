New Castle man pleads guilty in multi-state cocaine conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A resident of New Castle pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a drug trafficking ring.

Darnell Latham, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine. This occurred from March 2019 through September 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) investigated a cocaine and fentanyl drug ring, starting in 2019. The drug organization operated in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico, according to investigators/

The DEA intercepted Latham communicating with his codefendant and coconspirator about purchasing, distributing and cutting cocaine, according to investigators.

In addition to the intercepted communications, agents seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms and cash from members of the organization.

Latham’s sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2022.