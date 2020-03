A man from New Castle pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Lawrence County.

Wesley Cox, also known as Michael Deshawn Carter, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of crack.

Sentencing is set for June 30.

Cox could be sentenced up to 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,500 or both.