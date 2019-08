He faces between five and 40 years in prison, up to $6 million in fines or both

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man accused of selling crack cocaine is facing federal charges.

Delaughn Searcy, 23, is being charged with selling crack in March and April of this year.

Investigators said in April, the amount he sold was about 28 grams.

