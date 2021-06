PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Federal prosecutors are charging a New Castle man with violating federal narcotics laws.

A two-count indictment was returned for 31-year-old Donte Calhoun by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 21, 2020 and Feb. 11, 2020, Calhoun possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

If convicted, Calhoun could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or both.