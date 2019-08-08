New Castle man charged with bringing knife into high school

Police said the 26-year-old showed up at the high school two days in a row and when confronted, started running through the building

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police said they arrested a man who carried a long knife into the high school earlier this week.

School administrators called police after stopping 26-year-old Floyd Booker Tuesday. They told police they saw Booker not long after that, running down Hurricane Drive.

When officers found him, they said he didn’t have a knife.

Booker told them he went to the high school to use the fitness equipment, police said. Officers warned him not to go back to the school.

The next day, police said the knife was found inside the school.

Police said Booker showed up again that day and started talking to staff members. When he saw the administrators, he started running through the school, police said.

Police and school staff searched the school but could not find him.

Officers said they later found him on Wallace Avenue, where he was arrested.

Booker is facing charges of possession of weapons on school property and criminal trespassing.

Students were not in the school at the time of either incident.

Police are still trying to figure out why Booker was there.