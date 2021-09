NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle man is on trial this week in Lawrence County for murder.

Isaiah Angry is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Todd Walker in March 2019.

His case got underway Monday morning.

Angry was arrested a day after the shooting and while he was in jail awaiting trial, authorities said he punched a corrections officer, knocking him to the ground.

If he’s convicted, Angry could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.